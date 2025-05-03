Zelensky: Only Hungary Opposes Opening Of Three Negotiation Clusters With EU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the opening of three clusters in negotiations with the European Union would be supported by all EU members except one country - Hungary.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The task set for mid-summer is to prepare the technical readiness of the three clusters for the opening. It is very difficult. Our team received this task. Yesterday we had a report from Stefanishyna. She told me that we believe we will be technically ready by July 1. We believe that everyone will support us, except the country in question. Stefanishyna was at meetings in Hungary - our team went there, they are talking. There is no result yet,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that the Hungarian opposition forces conducted a poll that showed that 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

“We just don't need to be dragged into their elections. He [Viktor Obran] is doing it. By blocking us in the EU. In the end, this methodology will not be winning. Why? Because people there are still in favor of Ukraine. No matter how much he cheats them. He will win over some percentage, but you can't win on hatred all the time. In my opinion, he is doing very dangerous things,” the President said.

As you know, Hungary, using the principle of unanimity of decisions on EU enlargement, is blocking the process of starting negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, speaking to journalists in Warsaw, said that Ukraine is considering various options to resolve the issue of Hungary's blocking of the process of starting negotiations on EU accession and is counting on the possibility of using European diplomacy to do so.