EU Warns Of Escalating Violence In Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 3 (KUNA) -- The European Union Commissioner for Crisis Management, Hadja Lahbib, said on Saturday she was "alarmed by the "unfortunate escalation of violence in Syria", calling for an immediate end to hostilities.
In a post on X, the EU Commissioner emphasized the need for "all parties in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of all civilians without discrimination, including humanitarian workers."
The United Nations had earlier expressed its deep concern over the unacceptable escalation of violence in Syria, particularly in Damascus and Homs. (end)
