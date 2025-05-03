Dataglobal Hub Is Virtualizing Entertainment And Educational Experiences

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PHOENIX, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the digital frontier continues to expand, DataGlobal Hub is championing the transformation of how we learn, connect, and experience innovation through our AI-driven platforms, media initiatives, and global partnerships, virtualizing learning and engagement in ways that make AI knowledge more dynamic, inclusive, and impactful than ever before.

Following our successful participation at MelaninCON 2025-the premier summit celebrating Millennial and Gen-Z Black Excellence and entrepreneurship-DataGlobal Hub proudly awarded one-year full-access scholarships to 20 emerging leaders. Courtesy of Datacamp, the scholarships provided access to over 500 Data, Tech, and AI courses, aligning with our mission to democratize technology and AI opportunities. Represented by Mojeed Abisiga – CEO & Co-founder and Justin Lewis – COO & Co-founder, this initiative reflects DataGlobal Hub's commitment to empowering the world with what they need to know about AI.

Building on this momentum, DataGlobal Hub will debut additional scholarships valued at over $598,000 during the upcoming Phoenix Tech Festival.

Phoenix Tech Festival 2025: Igniting Ideas, Showcasing Innovation, and Building Tomorrow

Taking place May 10, 2025, at the University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona, Phoenix Tech Festival offers a high-energy, immersive evening where attendees can engage in insightful AI discussions, hands-on tech showcases, and real conversations about the evolving digital landscape. From expert panels to dynamic exhibitions, the festival provides a space where ideas ignite, knowledge flows, and valuable connections are made.

Conference Highlight





Keynote Session by Richard H. Miller , Ex Senior Director Level Architect (Conversational Design for AI and NL) at Oracle "The Future Powered by AI"

Expert Session: Designing exceptional AI user experiences and unlocking ChatGPT's potential.

Panel Discussion: "The Future of Technology, AI, and Innovation," featuring leaders from WriteSea, Intel, REVOBOTS, University of Advancing Technology, Innov8ive Academy and more.

Moderator: Tournd Bryn , City Lifestyle Magazine

Cybersecurity & AI Expert Talk by Prof. Briant Becote, cybersecurity professor at the University of Advancing Technology and aerospace leader.

Fireside Chat: "Beyond the Buzz: Real-World Content Creation with AI Tools for Brands That Need Results, Not Gimmicks," featuring top creative strategists Brandon Falk and PJ Way.

Doctoral Presentation: Using AI for stroke rehabilitation, by Prof. Matthew Prater.

Workshops :

Learn how Award-Winning AI Films are made: Behind the Scenes by PJ Way.

AI-Driven Strategies to Scale to 7 Figures by Matt Burkett.

Tech Showcase: Live demos from REVOBOTS, CEOPro, DataRango, OPNRS, Team Paradise and Interview Buddy, showcasing real-world AI applications.

Pitch Spotlight: Featuring breakthrough ideas from emerging innovators.

Industry Insights Keynote: "Big Tech Sales Energy: The Secret Tech Job Nobody Talks About" by Argustic Dunbar, Senior RPA Developer and Founder of RPA University

Afterparty : Featuring AI-generated art, music, networking, and speaker/ambassador photo booths at Sugar Cane Lounge & Cafe.

Marketing Partnership

We are also proud to partner with Metropolis Marketing, amplifying the reach of our vision and ensuring that our message of innovation and empowerment resonates across industries and communities.



Call to Action

Registration : Secure your spot now:

Ticket price: $ 100

Early bird offer: Get 20% off using promo code: data-head. Valid until May 5, 2025.

After-party ticket costs $20.

Scholarship Program: follow this link to enroll

About DataGlobal Hub

DataGlobal Hub is a trusted global media organization focused on news, analysis, and resources in the world of Data and Artificial Intelligence. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital era through high-quality content, thought leadership, and community engagement. With a growing network of global experts and contributors, we remain committed to making AI knowledge practical, inclusive, and impactful.

