NEW YORK CITY, May 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized IPVanish as one of the most reliable and transparent virtual private network (VPN) services available to individuals and businesses alike. This recognition comes amid rising consumer awareness of the importance of safeguarding personal data and maintaining online anonymity.

IPVanish - a no-logs VPN service that owns and operates its entire network to deliver secure, private, and flexible internet access

Founded on a commitment to user control and data security, IPVanish distinguishes itself through a combination of independently operated infrastructure, advanced VPN protocols, and a strict no-traffic-logs policy. These core features align with Expert Consumers' evaluation standards, which emphasize transparency, user empowerment, and technical robustness.

One of the most significant advantages of IPVanish is its fully self-owned and operated network. Unlike many VPN providers that lease server infrastructure, IPVanish maintains complete control over its more than 2,200 servers spread across over 75 locations worldwide. This approach reduces third-party access risks and allows IPVanish to maintain tighter security over user traffic and performance reliability.

In terms of protocol support, IPVanish offers multiple VPN protocols - including WireGuard®, OpenVPN, and IKEv2 - giving users the flexibility to choose the best balance between speed and encryption based on their specific use cases. WireGuard®, in particular, has gained traction for its performance and simplicity, which IPVanish incorporates into its platform without compromising user control.

IPVanish's privacy stance also reflects industry best practices. The service enforces a strict no-logs policy, meaning it does not track, record, or store user activity while connected to the VPN. This standard ensures that customer browsing habits remain private, even from the VPN provider itself.

With growing awareness around data monetization, ISP tracking, and public Wi-Fi vulnerabilities, tools like IPVanish are becoming essential for users seeking to mitigate privacy risks. Privacy features such as IP address masking, end-to-end encryption, and geographic location control are all provided as standard features.

As data privacy continues to evolve from a niche concern to a mainstream priority, Expert Consumers encourages individuals and organizations to consider VPN tools that emphasize security transparency and direct control. IPVanish's architecture and practices provide a model for what responsible digital privacy solutions can look like in 2025.

About IPVanish

IPVanish, a Ziff Davis company, is an award-winning cybersecurity provider whose tools and products support internet safety, digital privacy, and online freedom. With a commitment to innovation, transparency, and user-centric solutions, IPVanish is a leading name in the VPN industry.

