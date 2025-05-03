World Press Freedom Day Marked With Calls For Unity And Media Safety

Government officials, civil society leaders, and journalists gathered on Friday at Parliament to mark World Press Freedom Day, with a unified call for stronger protections for the media.

This year's global theme,“Freedom of expression in the face of the AI Revolution” highlights not only the evolving challenges posed by technology but also the enduring struggle for press freedom and journalistic integrity.

The event, organised by the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) with support from Parliament of Uganda attracted sharp commentary on the state of media freedom in Uganda, punctuated by both praise for democratic gains and concern over growing threats.

The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, speaking urged journalists to reflect not only on present challenges but also on Uganda's past, where freedoms now taken for granted were once non-existent.

“Sometimes we over-concentrate on where we are without reflecting on where we have come from. We must look at Uganda beyond ourselves. Even in the face of criticism, let us acknowledge the progress. Today we can gather, speak freely, and share our views, something that was not always possible in our history,” he said.

Citing the 1995 Constitution and Uganda's political evolution, Obua emphasised national unity and responsible journalism.

“In my culture, we say Notte en aye Teko-unity is strength. When you are divided, you are weakened. Let us unite and fight for a good cause,” Obua added.

His remarks were followed by a more critical assessment from the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi.

Ssenyonyi,a former journalist, warned that press freedom in Uganda is under siege, with journalists increasingly facing intimidation and violence.

He cited the recent by-election in Kawempe North where journalists were reportedly harassed and beaten while covering the vote.

“This is unacceptable in a democratic society,” he said.

Ssenyonyi also criticised the Uganda Communications Commission for exerting excessive control over media content and accused authorities of selectively turning a blind eye to attacks on journalists.

He further called on media owners to improve working conditions for their reporters.

“You expect a journalist to bring you a story, but you haven't given them transport or paid them in months. That's not sustainable,” he said.

Despite the contrasting tones, both Ssenyonyi and Obua agreed on the central role of the media in upholding democracy, with Ssenyonyi urging journalists to remain resilient and Obua encouraging continued dialogue beyond official forums.

UPPA President, Sam Ibanda Mugabi used the occasion to call for reduced internet costs and highlighted the ethical dilemmas faced by poorly paid journalists.

The Chairperson of Parliament's Committee on ICT and National Guidance, Hon. Tonny Ayoo added a word of caution about the increasing overlap between journalism and political activism.

He warned that blurring professional boundaries may provoke state push-back and called for journalists to remain within ethical and legal frameworks.

“It is true the media plays a vital role in shaping public discourse, but when reporting becomes a centre for political activism, the government feels provoked and begins to act,” Ayoo said.

Ayoo further criticised the underfunding of key media regulatory bodies such as the Media Council and the Uganda Media Centre, arguing that this reflects a low level of state commitment to a free and responsible press.

He backed ongoing efforts to lower internet costs and expand public connectivity to support media work, especially ahead of the 2026 elections.

Other speakers echoed concerns about the safety and working conditions of journalists.

Kira Municipality MP, Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda recalled both past and recent incidents of brutality against the press, warning that if unchecked, such behaviour could worsen during election periods.

Charity Ahimbisibwe, the head of the Uganda Women Media Association called for the military to be kept away from electoral processes if journalists' safety is to be assured.

Joseph Beyanga of the National Broadcasters Association emphasised the need for stronger dialogue between media houses and security agencies, stating that success in protecting journalists during past elections had been partial and ultimately deteriorated due to lack of coordination.

Solomon Sserwanja, The Executive Director of the African Institute for Investigative Journalism, Solomon Sserwanja condemned the ongoing violence against journalists as a form of suppression of the fourth estate.

“We are chained and we need to break loose,” he said adding that, 'we have bigger problems than artificial intelligence'.

Tororo County South MP, Hon. Geoffrey Ekanya called for deeper investment in investigative journalism, especially to monitor and hold security agencies accountable. He emphasised that only a bold, well-supported press can effectively shine a light on abuse of power.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.