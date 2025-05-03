Srilankan Airlines Flight From Chennai Searched In Colombo After Intel Over 'Suspect Wanted In India'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A SriLankan Airlines flight arriving from Chennai reportedly underwent a thorough search after receiving intel from India about potential suspects linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

As per a report by News18, the flight arriving from Chennai underwent a comprehensive search at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). The report, citing a police spokesperson, said that an alert from Indian intelligence agencies alerted about six suspected terrorists being on the flight, prompting Sri Lankan authorities to conduct the search.

LiveMint could not independently verify the authenticity of the report.

A press release from SriLankan Airlines also seems to confirm the reports.

“SriLankan Airlines wishes to inform the public that Flight UL 122, operated by aircraft 4R-ALS, which arrived in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 hrs today (3 May), was subjected to a comprehensive security search upon arrival,” the press release said.

The search was carried out in“coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board.”

After being searched thoroughly, the aircraft was cleared for further operations, the press release said.

However, another flight to Singapore was delayed due to the mandatory search operation, the airline said.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority, and we strive to ensure that the highest standards of safety are consistently maintained," it added.

Hunt for Pahalgam terrorists on

The Indian Army has been on a high alert since April 22, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam , in which 26 people were killed.

Indian authorities have identified five terrorists - including three Pakistani nationals - behind the massacre in Pahalgam .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 vowed to punish the terrorists behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy beyond their imagination, asserting that the country's enemies targeted not merely unarmed tourists but dared to attack India's soul.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the terror attack, according to government sources.