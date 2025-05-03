403
Israel Intensifies Attacks on Syria
(MENAFN) Israel has amplified its military actions in Syria by conducting air raids in the outskirts of Damascus and delivering firm warnings to the Syrian authorities, pointing to disturbances in Druze-majority neighborhoods earlier this week.
The airstrikes, which Syrian sources claimed resulted in civilian deaths, including Druze individuals, took place on Thursday following outbreaks of violence on Tuesday and Wednesday in the districts of Ashrafiyat Sahnaya and Jaramana, situated near Damascus.
Syrian authorities stated that the confrontations were ignited by a circulated voice recording allegedly from a Druze local that reportedly contained derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad.
The violence led to the deaths of sixteen people, among them members of the security forces.
Israel’s premier and defense minister described the bombings as a “warning operation” meant to discourage aggression toward the Druze population.
Foreign Minister Gideon Saar appealed for global measures to “protect minorities in Syria” from “the regime and its terrorist gangs.”
Defense Minister Israel Katz openly cautioned, stating: “If the harm to the Druze in Syria does not stop, we will respond very harshly.”
Syria condemned the airstrikes as an infringement of its national autonomy.
Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani emphasized that domestic tensions must be settled “through dialogue among its communities,” and cautioned against external interference.
