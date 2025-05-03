Zelensky On Putin's“Truce”: We Need 30-Day Ceasefire, Not Just Two Days

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian leader Vladimir Putin needs a ceasefire for May 7-9. During this time, it is impossible to agree on the next steps to end the war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Putin's game of such an artificial“humanitarian” mission from May 7 to 9 is understandable. He took office as president 25 years ago on May 7, and he seems to be responding to the signals that the United States, through Witkoff, has already offered him. An unconditional ceasefire is a model that the Americans have proposed. We are following it. From this date or another date, preferably earlier. Yes, let's try for 30 days. Why a 30-day ceasefire? Because it is impossible to agree on anything in three, five, seven days,” Zelensky emphasized.

Therefore, as the Head of State emphasized, the proposals of the Russian President are more of a theatrical performance, because it is impossible to develop any plan of next steps to end the war in two or three days.

“No one is going to help Putin in order to create a soft atmosphere for Putin to come out of isolation on May 9, and for everyone to feel comfortable and safe - those leaders, friends or partners of Putin who will come to Kremlin Square on May 9 for one reason or another. We are simply either at war, or Putin is showing that he is ready for a ceasefire, for the first part of the end of the war. We are ready to start from 1, 3, 5. If he needs a date of 7, we don't care. From 7 - 30 days,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, if Russia is really ready to talk about a real ceasefire, then everyone should support the US strategy and cease fire for 30 days.

“The simple question is that they kill you until the 7th, then they take two or three days for themselves, and then on the 11th they attack us again with missiles. I just don't see any offer in this. Our actions are constantly mirrored. We said that if there is a decision on a 30-day ceasefire, everyone understands that it is still impossible to fully control the assault actions everywhere without serious monitoring, or to stop all shots at the front,” Zelensky said.

He recalled that even after 2014, during the ceasefire, there were still some shots fired somewhere. According to Zelensky, it is impossible to achieve complete silence at the front without monitoring.

“Everyone understands what complete silence is. And it is impossible to achieve it without high-quality monitoring. But nevertheless, if there is a will, then it is announced that let's have a month. We believe then that they are ready for the next steps. We have sent all our signals to the Americans, the British, and the French. The Americans agree with us. At least the official position of the White House was that they understand that this is just a toy on their part, a frivolous conversation. We both agreed [during a conversation with Donald Trump] that 30 days is the right first step. And we will move in this direction,” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 28, Russian Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared a“truce” from May 8 to 10 in honor of Victory Day, which is celebrated in Russia.

President: If one-monthis agreed, monitoring mechanisms must be established quickly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there was no need to wait until May 8, as Putin had announced, for a ceasefir , as it could be done immediately.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, commenting on Putin's statement about his readiness to declare a short truce again, said that US President Donald Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire in Ukraine to stop the bloodshed.