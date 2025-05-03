DIU Soldiers Destroy Russian Su-30 Using Magura Marine Drone Strike
According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this in Telegram .
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="DIUkraine/5792" data-width="100%"></script>
On May 2, a special DIU unit in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated a Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea. This is the world's first destruction of a combat aircraft by a marine drone.
The historic strike was carried out by soldiers of the DIU Group 13 special unit with a missile from the Magura unmanned maritime platform.
Russia's multi-purpose fighter jet, which is estimated to cost about USD 50 million, burst into flames in midair and crashed into the sea.Read also: Magura drone boats destroy two Russian helicopters in Black Sea – HU
The successful strike on the warplane took place in the waters near the port of Novorossiysk, where the Russians are burying the remains of the Black Sea Fleet.
As reported, on December 31, 2024, thanks to the Magura V5 missile marine drone, the DIU's special forces destroyed an air target for the first time in the world - two Russian Mi-8 helicopters.
The photo is illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment