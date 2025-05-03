403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Mps Meet In Algiers, With Focus On Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU) kicked off in Algiers on Saturday, under the chairmanship of President of the APIU and the People's National Assembly (APN), Brahim Boughali.
Drawing many Arab parliament members, the two-day gathering discusses the latest Arab developments, mainly including the Palestinian cause and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip due to the continued Israeli occupation aggression, the Algerian parliament said in a press release.
The AIPU conference is held under the theme: The Role of the AIPU in Light of Regional and International Changes", featuring sessions of the AIPU's committees of Palestine, social affairs, women and children, political affairs and parliamentary relations, it added.
The conferees will also look into a host of "strategic issues" the Arab world is facing amid regional and international transformations and major regional challenges, according to the release. (end)
mr
Drawing many Arab parliament members, the two-day gathering discusses the latest Arab developments, mainly including the Palestinian cause and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip due to the continued Israeli occupation aggression, the Algerian parliament said in a press release.
The AIPU conference is held under the theme: The Role of the AIPU in Light of Regional and International Changes", featuring sessions of the AIPU's committees of Palestine, social affairs, women and children, political affairs and parliamentary relations, it added.
The conferees will also look into a host of "strategic issues" the Arab world is facing amid regional and international transformations and major regional challenges, according to the release. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment