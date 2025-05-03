Pakistan Tests Missile Weapons System Amid India Standoff

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan's military said it carried out a "training launch" of a surface-to-surface missile weapons system on Saturday, further heightening tensions with India after last month's deadly attack in disputed Kashmir.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on tourists last month in Indian-administered Kashmir, sparking a fresh stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan's military said Saturday it conducted a "successful training launch of the Abdali Weapon System", a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres (279 miles).

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features," Pakistan's military said in a statement.

It did not say where the test took place.

The missile training launch comes after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given his military "full operational freedom" to respond to the attack in Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack and called for an independent probe.

This week Islamabad warned of an imminent air strike from its neighbour, and has repeatedly made clear it will respond with force to any aggression by India.

International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad -- who have fought several wars over the disputed Kashmir region -- to de-escalate.

Neighbouring China has urged "restraint", with the European Union warning Friday that the situation was "alarming.

In an interview with Fox News, US Vice President JD Vance called on India to respond to the attack in a way "that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict".

He also urged Pakistan to "make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with".