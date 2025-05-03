Qatar National Library Brings Interactive Experiences To Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) will participate in the 2025 Doha International Book Fair, offering a range of interactive activities designed to inspire and engage visitors of all ages.

This year, QNL's exhibit will blend technology with cultural engagement. Leading the lineup is an AI-powered book recommendation tool, which will offer attendees personalized suggestions based on their reading preferences. Visitors can receive a curated reading list directly to their email, providing a seamless way to explore QNL's extensive collection.

A 360-degree touchscreen virtual tour will provide guests with an immersive look into the Library's interior, services, and spaces.

QNL is inviting the public to shape its agenda through a digital poll. Attendees can vote for a book to be featured in an upcoming Library event and submit their own recommendations via the interactive platform.



A story dispenser will allow visitors to take home a printed short story, featuring community-submitted tales through QNL's "Write to Inspire" initiative.

Families can enjoy a digital puzzle station. Adults can solve puzzles featuring stunning images from the Library, paired with informative messages about the featured locations and completion time. A simplified version for children will feature Ramly, the mascot of the Children's Library, with messages curated by the Children's Library team.

Ramly will make special appearances daily, engaging with school groups and families to add excitement and energy to the booth.

The popular photo booth will return, allowing attendees to pose against Heritage Library-themed backgrounds. The photos will be displayed in real-time on an interactive screen, creating a collaborative artwork that forms the shape of the Library's iconic building.