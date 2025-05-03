Poets&Quantstm Names Best & Brightest Mbas Of 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This year's class could be described as more female and more international, with a stronger military presence," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior writer, who launched the series in 2015. "What really distinguished Best & Brightest students this year was that they built things. They launched ventures early in their careers or started clubs or events at their business schools. They weren't trying to maintain what already existed or follow the usual paths. They were creating something new – and they provided others with enrichment and opportunities as a result."

This 2025 class features MBA graduates including Wharton School's Simi Shah, a successful entrepreneur who has been invited to the White House twice and made the 2025 Forbes "30 Under 30" in Media. Mark O'Connell, a graduate of the University of Michigan's Ross School, helped re-write the U.S. Maines combat training curriculum – and Ohio State's Kyle Schembechler did the same for the U.S. Field Artillery School. At the University of Virginia's Darden School, Amanda Golden has transitioned from covering the 2020 presidential election for NBC News to becoming a venture capitalist. By the same token, Evan Rizvi made the leap from opera singer to strategist at Boston University's Questrom School.

To compile this year's Best & Brightest MBAs, Poets&Quants reached out to 82 top graduate business schools worldwide to nominate their best candidates for the honor. Responses were judged by P&Q editorial according to four criteria: extracurricular involvement, academic and professional achievements, insightful responses, and faculty recommendations. Ultimately, P&Q received 220 nominations, including submissions from elite institutions ranging from INSEAD to the University of Chicago's Booth School. By gender, Best & Brightest women outnumber men by a 60-to-40 margin, with 54 students hailing from outside the United States. The Boston Consulting Group also hired 8 Best & Brightest MBAs from the Class of 2025, the most of any employer.

As part of this feature, each MBA receives an in-depth profile, which covers subjects ranging from their proudest achievement to their favorite business movie. Over the coming months, Best & Brightest will also spotlight the best student responses related topics like their favorite faculty members, biggest school myths, and most interesting school traditions.

The "Best & Brightest MBAs" is the second of a four-part series recognizing the world's top business students. In April, Poets&Quants For Undergrads unveiled its 100 Best & Brightest Undergraduate Business Majors of 2025 . This summer, Poets&Quants will also recognize its "Best & Brightest Executive MBAs" and "Best & Brightest Online MBAs." In the fall, P&Q will continue its "Meet the Class" series that highlights the top incoming full-time MBA students at over 40 top business schools.

To read about the "100 Best & Brightest MBAs: Class of 2025", CLICK HERE .

Poets&Quants, a part of Times Higher Education , is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated business school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

Media Contact: Sat Sharma

Chief Revenue Officer

Poets & Quants

(917) 763-4088

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE Poets&Quants