Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates Khelo India Multipurpose Hall In Kamle, Arunachal Pradesh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) In a significant boost to sports infrastructure in the Northeast, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Khelo India Multipurpose Hall in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. State Ministers Kento Jini and Nyato Dukam, along with MLA 25th Raga, Rotom Tebin, were also present on the occasion.

Fully funded by the Central Government, the Khelo India Multipurpose Hall has been built at a cost of Rs eight Crore. It aims to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and training facilities to promote grassroots-level sports in the region.

Equipped with modern amenities, the hall will cater to multiple indoor sports, including boxing, badminton, judo, wushu, karate, taekwondo, weightlifting, table tennis, and volleyball, enabling young athletes from the region to train professionally and compete at national and international levels.

Speaking at the occasion, Mandaviya emphasised the Government of India's commitment to inclusive sports development, particularly in remote districts.

“This initiative reflects our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of nurturing talent from every corner of the country. Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential, and through facilities like these, we aim to create opportunities for youth to shine in sports and contribute to nation-building,” he said.

The Union Minister also interacted with local youth and sportspersons, encouraging them to make full use of the facility. He further highlighted the importance of integrating fitness, sports, and discipline into everyday life, especially among the youth. Senior officials from the Sports Authority of India, state government representatives, and local dignitaries were present during the event.

Kamle district is one of the 25 administrative districts of Arunachal Pradesh, with the district headquarters at Raga. Kamle got its name from the river Kamle. The River Kamle joins the Subansiri River, which finally meets the Brahmaputra in Assam.