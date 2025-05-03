Qatar Strongly Condemns Attack On 'Freedom Flotilla' Gaza Aid Ship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the attack on a humanitarian aid ship belonging to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition in international waters off Malta, and the targeting by Israeli warships of fishermen's boats west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that it considers the targeting of the ship a flagrant violation of international laws and a threat to the freedom of navigation and maritime security, and at the same time calls for an urgent investigation into the attack and for holding those responsible accountable before justice.

The ministry pointed out that obstructing the arrival of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and targeting fishermen's boats, would exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the sector, which is suffering from a severe shortage of food due to the continued closure of crossings by the Israeli occupation forces for two months.

The ministry renewed the Qatar's call on the international community to compel Israel to ensure the safe, sustainable and unhindered entry of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip.