Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Across KP In Next 24 Hours

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy skies with widespread rain and thunderstorms across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours. Hailstorms are also expected at isolated locations.

Heavy downpours accompanied by thunder and lightning are likely in multiple districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Chitral, Swat, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and both North and South Waziristan.

Rainfall was recorded in several areas on Friday, including Abbottabad, Chitral, Bajaur, Swat, Dir, Kohistan, and Mansehra. Kakol received the highest rainfall at 21mm, followed by Bajaur with 10mm and Mir Khani with 7mm.

Peshawar experienced a minimum temperature of 23°C, with the mercury expected to rise to 38°C. Kalam recorded the lowest temperature in the province at 11°C, followed by Dir at 12°C.