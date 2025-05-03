Zelensky: US To Work On Providing Air Defense To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that during his meeting with US President Donald Trump, he discussed the subsoil agreement, the sale of air defense systems to Ukraine, and the issue of a ceasefire.

The head of state said this during a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Zelensky, Donald Trump replied that the United States would work to provide Ukraine with air defense system .

“I believe that the fund [the Reconstruction Investment Fund] and the minerals agreement itself gives us an opportunity to protect future US investments. The belief that we will build the right economic investments. To protect, in particular, our land and our people with air defense. And so we are ready for air defense systems to contribute to this. I told Trump about the number [needed for Ukraine]. He said they would work on it. These are not free things. And I would like us to have access to the purchase of American weapons,” Zelensky said.

The Head of State emphasized that the signed agreement on minerals is beneficial to both parties.

“The minerals agreement is beneficial to both parties today. I said that I believe that our teams will meet each other in order to be very constructive and fix the date of signing,” the President added.

As Ukrinform reported, after lengthy negotiations, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement on subsoil. The document was signed by Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, and Scott Bessent, US Secretary of the Treasury.