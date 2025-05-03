Zelensky Expects US Aid To Double This Year Thanks To Subsoil Deal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the U.S. aid planned for this year is USD 15 billion and the same amount for next year. However, thanks to the Reconstruction Investment Fund created by the subsoil agreement, the USD 15 billion planned for 2026 can be received this year.

The President said this during a conversation with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There are 15 billion in 2025 according to the decisions that were (adopted) by Congress a year ago. 15 billion is the package for 2025, and weapons for this amount. There is also 15 billion that they split into the 26th. The question is whether this money reaches you or not. And this is a lot of money, 30 billion. The question is whether in 2026, thanks to the fund now created, it is possible to bring the 15 billion in 2026 closer to 2025, for example, for the second half and get weapons worth 30 billion in 2025 and 2026, but get them now,” Zelensky said.

According to him, these USD 30 billion will be a contribution of the American side to the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

“And Ukraine will then pay its half [to this Fund] gradually, and this is an agreement,” the President said.

Zelensky added that thanks to the subsoil agreement, American business could enter the Ukrainian market for the first time.

“I believe that the historicity of this event [signing the subsoil agreement] is that Americans can enter the Ukrainian market for the first time,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that success in implementing the agreement will depend on the desire of the United States.

“I mean, if American business decides to invest seriously, this is the best option. Because it will be clear to them that it is supported by the United States government and it doesn't matter when - today, in 5-10 years. That is, this institution is a trust. And so, if Americans see Ukraine as a real large space for investment, I believe that the most important step has been taken... Ukraine will lose nothing, and the United States will lose nothing,” the President said.

He emphasized that there would definitely be investments.

“The only question is whether the Americans want to invest USD 100 million here or whether the Americans will be ready to come here with USD 200-300 billion. That's all,” the Head of State said.

He also emphasized that the presence of American business would be a guarantee of security for Ukraine.

“Trump tells me, and this is my very serious guarantee, that Ukraine will not be touched by the Russians - we are partners here, and we will defend it with all our might,” Zelensky said, adding that during a conversation with the American president, he reminded him that”some of the minerals are near Pokrovsk.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine and the United States signed an agreement to establish the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada to ratify the agreement. The government asks the Verkhovna Rada to promptly ratify the agreement on subsoil by May 8.