Bitcoin 2025 Releases First Preliminary Agenda Featuring Visionaries From Politics, Finance, And Technology


2025-05-03 07:00:07
(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) Las Vegas, NV - May 2, 2025 - The first preliminary agenda for Bitcoin 2025 , the world's most influential Bitcoin conference , has just been released. Taking place May 27–29, 2025 in Las Vegas, the event will feature groundbreaking keynotes, panels, and fireside chats with the boldest voices shaping the future of money, freedom, and digital innovation. Bitcoin 2025 will unite an unprecedented lineup of speakers, including:
  • Ross Ulbricht, Freedom Fighter
  • Donald Trump Jr., Political Commentator & Entrepreneur
  • Eric Trump , Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization
  • David Sacks, A.I. & Crypto Czar, The White House
  • Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senator
  • Bo Hines, Executive Director, President's Council of Advisors for Digital Asset, The White House
  • Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, Strategy
  • Vlad Tenev, Chairman & CEO, Robinhood
  • Jack Mallers, Founder & CEO, Strike
  • Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss, Founders, Gemini
  • Simon Gerovich, President, Metaplanet Inc.
    ...and many others
This first look at the agenda sets the tone for a global gathering of 30,000+ attendees united by a shared belief in freedom, innovation, and Bitcoin 's future.

Additional speakers, programming details, and headline announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

View the preliminary agenda: b/conference/2025/agenda

