Bitcoin 2025 Releases First Preliminary Agenda Featuring Visionaries From Politics, Finance, And Technology
-
Ross Ulbricht, Freedom Fighter
Donald Trump Jr., Political Commentator & Entrepreneur
Eric Trump , Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization
David Sacks, A.I. & Crypto Czar, The White House
Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senator
Bo Hines, Executive Director, President's Council of Advisors for Digital Asset, The White House
Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman, Strategy
Vlad Tenev, Chairman & CEO, Robinhood
Jack Mallers, Founder & CEO, Strike
Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss, Founders, Gemini
Simon Gerovich, President, Metaplanet Inc.
...and many others
Additional speakers, programming details, and headline announcements will follow in the coming weeks.View the preliminary agenda: b/conference/2025/agenda Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment