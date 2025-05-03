Sanjay Dutt Remembers ‘Maa’ Nargis On Death Anniversary: Your Love Never Left Us

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) On the 44th death anniversary of the iconic star Nargis on Saturday, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his late mother and said that he misses her every day.

Sanjay took to Instagram to share a string of monochrome photographs, capturing tender moments from his childhood with his parents - the legendary Nargis and Sunil Dutt.

The post features glimpses of a young Sanjay in his toddler days, wrapped in the warmth of his iconic family.

“You may not be here, but your love never left, Miss you everyday Maa,” Sanjay wrote as the caption.

It was just three days before Sanjay made his debut in Hindi cinema with 'Rocky' when Nargis passed away due to pancreatic cancer.

Nargis was tagged as one of the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. She often portrayed sophisticated and independent women in a range of genres, from screwball comedy to literary drama.

The iconic star made her screen debut in a minor role at the age of six with Talash-E-Haq in 1935. However, acting career actually began with the film Tamanna in 1942.

She was then seen in films such as Taqdeer, Andaz, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, Chori Chori, and Mother India. Her last film was the drama Raat Aur Din, for which she received the inaugural National Film Award for Best Actress.

Nargis married her Mother India co-star Sunil Dutt in 1958. Together they had three children, including Priya, Namrata and Sanjay.

Talking about Sanjay, his latest release is“The Bhootnii”, which follows the story of a girl named Mohabbat, who becomes the target of a quirky ghost hunter named Baba, portrayed by the veteran actor.

Alongside Palak and Dutt, the film features an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, "The Bhootnii" is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production. Directed by Siddhant Sachdev, the horror-comedy released on May 1.

He will next be seen in the fifth installment of the“Housefull” franchise.