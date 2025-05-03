United States (U.S.) Ambassador Reaffirms Commitment To Peace And Partnership In The Southwest Region

From April 24–27, Ambassador Christopher J. Lamora completed his third visit to the Southwest Region, reaffirming the U.S. Embassy's enduring commitment to peace, prosperity, and partnership with Cameroon. The visit also highlighted the lasting friendship between the American and Cameroonian people, particularly via his visits with the Paramount Chiefs of both Limbe and Buea, and his participation in the Cameroon International Film Festival (CAMIFF).

Tangible Progress in Peace and Stability

In his meeting with the Governor of the Southwest Region, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of peace and stability as cornerstones of sustainable development, acknowledging the government's efforts to improve the lives of its citizens in major towns in the region. Highlighting this theme, the Ambassador also visited the Disarmament, Demobilization, and Reintegration (DDR) Center in Tiko. There, he met with Director Bernard Ngone, who described the center's efforts to reintegrating ex-combatants through vocational training, moral education, and strong collaboration with local communities. The Ambassador also visited Man O'War Base in Limbe, home to key units of Cameroon's Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR). In discussions with Colonel Henri Belinga, he heard about the BIR's strides in professionalizing its forces and enhancing training on the law of armed conflict and respect for internationally recognized human rights-underscoring the positive effects of the longstanding U.S.–Cameroon security partnership.

Expanding Economic Ties: U.S. Seeks New Avenues for Cooperation

While in Limbe, the Ambassador visited the Port Authority of Limbe, where he discussed infrastructure projects with the Deputy Director of the Transitional Administration, Thomas Ndive Mulongo. The proposed significant expansion of the Port of Limbe has the potential to make it the deepest seaport in West and Central Africa, capable of accommodating mega vessels and expanding trade opportunities. Discussions included the potential for public-private partnerships and ways to leverage U.S. expertise in maritime risk management and port operations.

In Buea, Ambassador Lamora engaged with dynamic entrepreneurs from“Silicon Mountain,” Cameroon's growing tech hub. During a roundtable held at the American Corner Buea (housed at the University of Buea), he exchanged ideas with local startups and representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce, the American Council for Africa, and American Liaison in Africa. Their discussions focused on improving the investment climate and expanding U.S.–Cameroon business ties.

The renowned the Cameroon International Film Festival (CAMIFF) offered an additional opportunity to promote economic and cultural cooperation in the region. While speaking on a panel at CAMIFF, the Ambassador emphasized the film industry's vital contribution to local economies. He applauded CAMIFF Founder Gilbert Agbor Ebot for fostering collaborations between Cameroonian and American filmmakers, highlighting the induction of American actress Vanessa E. Williams into the CAMIFF Wall of Fame and the screening of Superman Doesn't Steal, an award-winning short film by American filmmaker Tamika Lamison that took home CAMIFF's award for best short film.

Ambassador Supports Community-Led Development

Recognizing the vital role of traditional leaders, Ambassador Lamora met with the Paramount Chiefs of Buea and Limbe, who conferred honors upon him and shared updates on their community-driven initiatives, including waste management, workforce development, and other local priorities. He also visited the Limbe Wildlife Center, where he praised its conservation efforts-not only for protecting Cameroon's rich biodiversity but also for supporting public health education, enhancing community livelihoods and instilling respect for the environment in Cameroon's next generation.

United States Sustains Health Achievements

For his final stop in the Southwest Region, the Ambassador visited Mutengene Baptist Hospital, a key health partner supported over many years by the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There, he witnessed firsthand the impact of the United States' 133 million FCFA investment in HIV and TB care.

Thanks to this support, the hospital-which serves more than 122,000 patients annually-continues to provide life-saving services to people living with HIV and now stands as the largest facility of its kind in the region. Acknowledging the collective effort behind these achievements, the Ambassador reaffirmed the United States' long-term commitment to strengthening health security in Cameroon.

This visit underscored that, as stability takes hold, the Southwest Region is unlocking new opportunities for dynamic U.S.–Cameroon collaboration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Cameroon.