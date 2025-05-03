Climbing Everest To Get Tougher Under Nepal's New Regulations

Dhaka: Nepal is set to tighten regulations for Mount Everest climbers with a new law requiring climbers to first summit a 7,000-meter peak within the country. Aimed at reducing overcrowding, improving safety, and protecting the Himalayan environment, the rule is part of the Integrated Tourism Bill read in Parliament on April 18.

This move comes as Nepal prepares to increase the cost of an Everest permit by 36% starting September 2025, raising it from approximately USD 15,000 to over USD 20,000. With mountaineering a major revenue source-supported by permit fees and tourist spending-the government is balancing tourism income with rising concerns over safety and sustainability.

In recent years, Everest has seen a surge of inexperienced climbers, resulting in dangerous bottlenecks in the“Death Zone” near the summit, where oxygen is scarce. The increased traffic has led to more accidents, fatalities, and a growing problem of waste and discarded equipment on the mountain.

Under the proposed law, climbers must present proof of having summited a 7,000-meter peak in Nepal before applying for an Everest permit. Additional measures include a mandatory medical check-up from an approved institution, prior disclosure of record-attempt plans, and a requirement that climbing guides, or sardars, be Nepalese citizens. This aims to retain more of the industry's revenue within the country.

While the bill is expected to reduce applicant numbers, some expedition operators argue that the requirements are too restrictive and overlook widely used preparatory peaks outside Nepal. The debate continues as the bill awaits approval from Nepal's National Assembly.

