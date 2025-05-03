403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chiefs Of GCC Red Crescent Societies To Meet In Kuwait Next Wed.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) will host the 21st meeting of the chiefs of the Red Crescent organizations in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries next Wednesday.
The chairman of the KRCS's Board of Directors Ambassador Khaled Al-Mughamis told KUNA on Saturday that the meeting aims to strengthen relations among the Gulf Red Crescent societies and to build a cohesive Gulf humanitarian system capable of dealing with various challenges.
He added that the two-day meeting will discuss ways to enhance coordination and integration in humanitarian and relief work, especially in light of increasing challenges from natural disasters and humanitarian crises in the region and the world.
He pointed that the meeting will also tackle the development of rapid response, raising the efficiency of specialized cadres in field work, and exchange expertise.
Al-Mughamis mentioned that a number of joint initiatives and projects and the most prominent achievements made during the past year will be discussed, in addition to the work plan for the upcoming period. (end)
ss
The chairman of the KRCS's Board of Directors Ambassador Khaled Al-Mughamis told KUNA on Saturday that the meeting aims to strengthen relations among the Gulf Red Crescent societies and to build a cohesive Gulf humanitarian system capable of dealing with various challenges.
He added that the two-day meeting will discuss ways to enhance coordination and integration in humanitarian and relief work, especially in light of increasing challenges from natural disasters and humanitarian crises in the region and the world.
He pointed that the meeting will also tackle the development of rapid response, raising the efficiency of specialized cadres in field work, and exchange expertise.
Al-Mughamis mentioned that a number of joint initiatives and projects and the most prominent achievements made during the past year will be discussed, in addition to the work plan for the upcoming period. (end)
ss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment