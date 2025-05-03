Two New Arrests In Swedish Triple Murder Probe

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Stockholm: Swedish authorities have arrested two young men for suspected complicity in a triple murder that shocked the country, the prosecutor in charge of the investigation announced Saturday.

The latest arrests leave six people currently in custody, with no decision yet made on whether they should be remanded, prosecutor Andreas Nyberg said in a statement.

The prosecutor's office announced Friday the arrest of four men, one on suspicion of murder and the other three of incitement to murder.

Three young men aged 15 to 20 were killed late Tuesday in broad daylight at a hair salon in central Uppsala, a university town north of Stockholm.

The shooting shocked Sweden amid rising concern over gang violence, though police have not confirmed that the shooting was gang-related.

According to Swedish media, at least one of the victims had ties to organised crime, a claim police have not confirmed.

A 16-year-old arrested a few hours after the shooting has been released and is no longer a suspect in the investigation.

The latest suspects held on suspected complicity are considered "reasonable suspects," -- the lowest level of suspicion according to Swedish justice.

Sweden has been trying to stem a wave of shootings and homemade explosive attacks carried out by rival gangs vying for control of drug trade in recent years.

Uppsala has long been the base of Sweden's two most notorious rival gang leaders, Ismail Abdo and Rawa Majid, although they are suspected of orchestrating their operations from abroad.

Uppsala has experiencing a wave of violence over the last two years following the murder of Ismail Abdo's mother in what the authorities see as a vendetta linked to the conflict between his gang, Rumba, and Majid's gang, Foxtrot.