Govt Issues Advisory As ‘Agni Natchathiram’ Begins In Tamil Nadu Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3 (IANS) The peak summer phase in Tamil Nadu, known as Agni Natchathiram or Kathiri Veyil, will commence on Sunday, May 4, and continue till May 28.

These 25 days are typically marked by intense heat, with temperatures already soaring past 100 degrees Fahrenheit in several parts of the state.

This year, the summer heat has been intensifying since March, with a sharp spike recorded in early May.

As Agni Natchathiram approaches, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast worsening heatwave conditions, especially in coastal districts, with temperatures expected to rise by up to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

In light of the soaring temperatures, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has issued a detailed advisory urging the public to take precautions.

The department recommends drinking plenty of water throughout the day and avoiding direct sun exposure as much as possible.

“Residents are strongly advised to stay indoors between 12 noon and 3 p.m., when the sun is at its peak,” the advisory stated.

It also encouraged using umbrellas or hats for protection and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak hours.

The health advisory further warned against leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles, as internal temperatures can rise dangerously fast.

The public has been advised to limit the intake of caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, which can contribute to dehydration.

To reduce heat buildup indoors, residents are encouraged to avoid cooking during peak heat hours.

Walking barefoot on hot surfaces and consuming high-protein or expired foods should also be avoided, as they can increase bodily stress in extreme temperatures.

For hydration, the DPH suggests consuming homemade drinks such as lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt, along with fruits and vegetables rich in water content.