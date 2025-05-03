Raysearch Laboratories And Vision RT Present Innovations In Surface Guided Treatment Planning At ESTRO

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At this week's ESTRO conference in Vienna, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) and Vision RT proudly announces the next step in their collaboration: the full integration of MapRT with RayStation®* treatment planning system. This integration enables full access to the MapRT clearance map in RayStation to guide the user during treatment planning in choosing beam trajectories clear from collisions between the treatment unit, patient and couch.

During CT simulation, MapRT cameras capture the entire surface of the patient, along with any immobilization accessories. The MapRT software then analyzes this data, alongside models of the treatment couch and machine, to identify safe gantry and couch angles which are represented by a clearance map that is immediately accessible in RayStation.

The integration is designed to optimize beam options for better plans and minimize the need for dry runs. This is particularly important for treatment plans where the couch is rotated. Recent studies have demonstrated that non-coplanar treatments can significantly improve treatment plans for several cancers, including lung1,2,3,4, breast5,6,7,8, head and neck cancers9,10,11,12,13, lymphoma14,15, and high-grade glioma16. These treatments can offer clinically relevant benefits, such as improved organ-at-risk dose sparing.

Helen Convery, Senior Dosimetrist (Development & Clinical Trials), who has tested the integration, says: "We have used MapRT at Raigmore Hospital since 2022 and have found it invaluable for checking for collision on all plans and optimizing non-coplanar plan angles. I think the integration into RayStation is of significant value and I can see it further streamlining and improving the efficiency of our workflow."

Thomas Carter, VP of Marketing, Vision RT, adds: "We are already seeing clinics changing their planning techniques, allowing their patients to benefit from the extra beam options MapRT provides. This integration has the potential to streamline workflows, reduce errors, and free up resources, all while improving treatment predictability. It also opens the path for automated, collision-free planning."

Björn Hårdemark, Deputy CEO, RaySearch: "Surface scanning is an excellent source of information about the most central aspect of radiation therapy – the patient. The tight integration between MapRT and RayStation makes this information available already during treatment planning, allowing the user to explore more creative beam configurations while maintaining clearance around the patient. It is a great example of how clinical benefit can be achieved through collaboration between radiation therapy technology vendors."

MapRT is approved for CE marking and clinical distribution in the EU and UK. A version without the API is currently cleared for sale in the USA, with API version 510(k) pending.

About Vision RT

Vision RT is the inventor of Surface Guided Radiation Therapy (SGRT) which uses camera systems to track surface data, to offer more guidance across every step of the radiotherapy workflow: simulation, planning, treatment and dose visualization. We work tirelessly to improve the accuracy, efficiency, safety and comfort of radiation therapy.

Vision RT is part of the William Demant Invest (WDI) family, a leading Danish Medtech investor with a long-term investment perspective. The companies in WDI employ more than 21,000 people.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,100 clinics in 47 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs .

About RayStation

RayStation®* is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for treatment plan optimization for HDR brachytherapy and external beam therapy with photons, electrons, and protons, as well as helium and carbon ions. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare®*. By harmonizing the treatment planning, the care of cancer patients worldwide is improved.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

Learn more about us on:

LinkedIn

YouTube

