Mamata Banerjee Will Get Zero In 2026 Polls, Says Amit Malviya

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) BJP Information Technology cell chief and the party's special observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, on Saturday said West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee will get zero in the 2026 Assembly polls, scheduled next year, as people of the state will "serve justice".

"In 2026, Bengal won't be serving sweets - it'll be serving justice. 'Pisi chabbishe pabe GOLLA' - Mamata will get ZERO in 2026!," said Malviya in a post on the social media platform X.

Malviya also launched a scathing attack against the Chief Minister over the twin issues of attacks on the Hindu religious establishments and cash-for-job cases in the state.

"Under Mamata's rule, Bengal got nothing but bomb blasts at Pujo pandals and fake job rackets. Temples came under attack, and crores were siphoned off by her ministers, while Bengalis were left to starve, with neither jobs nor dignity," Malviya's post read.

He also raised questions about the legacy of the chief minister and claimed that her background is tainted with corruption and events of attacks on the Hindus.

"Her speeches may be grand, but her legacy? Smuggling, scamming, and silencing Sanatanis. Now she's dancing on stages while her cronies drown in corruption," Malviya said.

Along with his post, Malviya also attached a mimicry video highlighting the different negative developments in West Bengal during the current Trinamool Congress regime.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that he is working with a single-point agenda, which is to "drive out Mamata Banerjee to save the Hindus in West Bengal".

"In the BJP, we are united over the aim of ending the Trinamool Congress regime in West Bengal. Friday was the fourth anniversary of post-poll violence in West Bengal, courtesy of the goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress. I call upon the people of West Bengal to take an oath to uproot this autocratic party from West Bengal in the days to come," Adhikari said.