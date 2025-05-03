Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Russian Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea, Total Volley Up To 18 Missiles

2025-05-03 05:05:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 6:00 on Saturday, May 3, Russia has three warships in the Black Sea equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a combined potential volley of up to 18 missiles.

This was reported on Facebook by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Ukrinform.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are also three Russian warships, one of which is a Kalibr missile carrier, capable of launching up to eight missiles.

Read also: Russia uses Crimea as launch site for ballistic missiles – Ukraine Navy

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that there is currently no indication of Kalibr missile strike preparations in the Black Sea.

