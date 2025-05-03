Three Russian Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea, Total Volley Up To 18 Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As of 6:00 on Saturday, May 3, Russia has three warships in the Black Sea equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a combined potential volley of up to 18 missiles.

This was reported on Facebook by the Ukrainian Navy, according to Ukrinform.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are also three Russian warships, one of which is a Kalibr missile carrier, capable of launching up to eight missiles.

Russia uses Crimea as launch site for ballistic missiles – Ukraine

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk stated that there is currently no indication of Kalibr missile strike preparations in the Black Sea.