Russians Use Thermobaric Munitions In Drone Attack On Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During the shelling of Kharkiv, Russian forces deployed strike drones equipped with thermobaric warheads.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Law enforcement confirmed that the Russian military used drones armed with thermobaric warheads. This type of weapon creates a powerful blast wave and a high-temperature cloud, causing large-scale destruction and significant civilian casualties.

The use of thermobaric warheads is considered particularly dangerous and may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law.

Russians launch nearly 130 shelling attacks atregion, two civilians injured

As previously reported by Ukrinform, one civilian was killed and 48 injured in Kharkiv region over the past day due to Russian attacks.