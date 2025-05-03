Russians Use Thermobaric Munitions In Drone Attack On Kharkiv
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Law enforcement confirmed that the Russian military used drones armed with thermobaric warheads. This type of weapon creates a powerful blast wave and a high-temperature cloud, causing large-scale destruction and significant civilian casualties.
The use of thermobaric warheads is considered particularly dangerous and may indicate a deliberate violation of international humanitarian law.Read also: Russians launch nearly 130 shelling attacks at Sumy region, two civilians injured
As previously reported by Ukrinform, one civilian was killed and 48 injured in Kharkiv region over the past day due to Russian attacks.
