Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Launch Massive Strike At Velykyi Burluk In Kharkiv Region, Civilians Injured

Russians Launch Massive Strike At Velykyi Burluk In Kharkiv Region, Civilians Injured


2025-05-03 05:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out a large-scale strike at the central part of the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, injuring two women.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

A large-scale fire broke out, covering an area of 2,000 square meters. A two-story commercial building was completely destroyed. A two-story residential building, administrative facilities, shops, and kiosks were also partially destroyed or damaged.

The injured women are 86 and 72 years old.

Emergency responders, local utilities, and medical personnel are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the strike.



 Read also: Russians use thermobaric munitions in drone attack on Kharkiv

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv left 51 people injured, including two children.

Photo: SES

MENAFN03052025000193011044ID1109502979

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search