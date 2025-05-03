Russians Launch Massive Strike At Velykyi Burluk In Kharkiv Region, Civilians Injured
This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
A large-scale fire broke out, covering an area of 2,000 square meters. A two-story commercial building was completely destroyed. A two-story residential building, administrative facilities, shops, and kiosks were also partially destroyed or damaged.
The injured women are 86 and 72 years old.
Emergency responders, local utilities, and medical personnel are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the strike.
Read also: Russians use thermobaric munitions in drone attack on Kharkiv
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv left 51 people injured, including two children.
Photo: SES
