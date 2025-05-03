Russians Launch Massive Strike At Velykyi Burluk In Kharkiv Region, Civilians Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out a large-scale strike at the central part of the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, injuring two women.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

A large-scale fire broke out, covering an area of 2,000 square meters. A two-story commercial building was completely destroyed. A two-story residential building, administrative facilities, shops, and kiosks were also partially destroyed or damaged.

The injured women are 86 and 72 years old.

Emergency responders, local utilities, and medical personnel are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the strike.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, a massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv left 51 people injured, including two children.

Photo: SES