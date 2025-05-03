Russia Reports Large-Scale Drone Attack Across Multiple Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia claimed to have repelled an attack of 170 drones over five regions and the temporarily occupied Crimea overnight on Saturday. Reports indicate fires, destruction, and casualties as a result of the attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Telegram channel Astra, citing a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The defense agency of the aggressor country claims that 47 drones were shot down over Krasnodar territory, another nine over the Rostov region, eight drones each were allegedly destroyed over Bryansk and Kursk regions, and two UAVs were shot down over Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, 96 drones were shot down over the territory of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia, while over the Black Sea, they allegedly destroyed eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles, three Neptune missiles, and 14 unmanned boats, according to the Russian ministry.

The governor of Rostov region, Yuriy Slyusar, reported that as a result of the drone attack in the region, two private houses caught fire. According to him, there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, in Taman, Krasnodar territory, a fire broke out after a drone attack, and a private house was also damaged. Videos shared by local residents show a large fire and UAV debris.

In the village of Yurovka, Anapa district, drone debris damaged three private houses, the operational headquarters of Krasnodar territory reported. In particular, windows were broken and doors damaged. There were no casualties.

In Novorossiysk of the same region, apartments in two multistory buildings were damaged as a result of the attack, as shown by eyewitness footage.

As of Saturday morning in Novorossiysk, public transport was temporarily suspended following the overnight drone strike, according to local media.

Later, the region's governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, informed that four people, including two children, were injured in the drone attack on Novorossiysk. He noted that three apartment buildings were damaged, and drone debris damaged three storage tanks at a grain terminal.

In addition, the city's mayor, Andrey Kravchenko, announced that a state of emergency was introduced in Novorossiysk following the UAV attack.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 23, Russia claimed a drone attack in Tatarstan, where a kamikaze drone production plant operates in the Alabuga special economic zone.