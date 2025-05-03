403
Kuwait Chief Editors: Press Freedom Nat'l Responsibility, Base For Development
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Mubarak Al-Enezi
KUWAIT, May 3 (KUNA) -- A number of editors-in-chief affirmed on Saturday that press freedom was a responsibility of national importance that supports overall development and is an important pillar in that aspect.
Speaking to KUNA on World Press Freedom Day, celebrated annually on May 3, the top journalists affirmed that Kuwait had a long and illustrious history in media and press, saying that freedoms within journalism were constitutionally protected in the country, which is uniquely known to all people living in the region as well as the world.
"Responsible freedom" is a unique concept within journalism, which is a cornerstone of the national press in Kuwait, asserted Waleed Al-Jassem -- Editor-in-Chief of Al-Rai newspaper -- told KUNA in an interview.
Having the press without a ceiling for freedom would only lead to chaos and unruliness, he said, saying that a journalist's job was to show the truth in a responsible manner that protected society and ensured its best interest.
The rules and regulations that governed Kuwaiti media and press, whether visual, written, or audible, ensured freedom of the press without leading to hate speech or chaos, creating a unique balance and peace within society, he added.
Whether private or public, press and media institutes have the utmost responsibility to protect responsible freedom without going above the law and societal norms, Al-Jassem affirmed.
Al-Jassem spoke about digital journalism, stressing that it has become a necessity and has opened a new horizon for the press and media, enabling them to reach more audiences beyond borders and restrictions.
With this great power must also come great responsibility, he asserted, adding that a journalist in Kuwait must think globally for his/her words, images, and videos have a greater audience.
Refuting rumors, seeking truth and documenting facts are more of a necessity, especially during this time and age of digital media and press, reiterated Al-Jassem.
A journalist must be fearless, honorable, and fight corruption with every tool in his/her position, especially with the advent of the new media, Nasser Al-Otaibi, Editor-In-Chief of Al-Jareeda newspaper.
Press with no freedom resembles a body without a soul, Al-Otabi argued, saying that lack of freedom, journalists become more of paper tigers than truth-bearers.
The World Press Day is an occasion that reflects the global admiration of people working in this valuable field, said Al-Otaibi, who alluded to the bravery of journalists in danger zones, especially in the Gaza Strip, who are regularly targeted and killed for showing the world the brutality of the Israeli occupation.
While the world celebrates this occasion, nine out of 10 cases of killing journalists go without holding murderers accountable for their heinous actions, said Al-Otaibi, who called on people in power to ensure the safety of journalists and protect them against all dangers and unlawful targeting.
Dr. Barakat Al-Hudaiban -- Editor-in-Chief of Al-Sabah newspaper and chairman of Al-Sabah news channel -- said that balancing freedom and social responsibility was the ultimate goal of a journalist, saying that unruly journalism would only lead to dire consequences on society and the world.
There are many challenges facing journalists in Kuwait and the world, namely finding reliable sources and making sure what they cover and related is accurate and to the point.
He affirmed that Kuwait has made huge leaps in recent years, setting advanced regulations for electronic and digital media despite the infancy of such media.
Since the 1920s, Kuwaiti press and writers were on the vanguard of protecting freedom of speech and conveying truths in a professional manner, he pointed out, adding that in the age of digitization, press and journalism remain a responsibility not only within the boundaries of the country but on the global level. (end)
