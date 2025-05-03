403
Scholarships This Week
Scholarship Name 1:
|Sage IT Scholarship India 2025
Description:
|Sage IT Scholarship India 2025 is offered by Sage IT (a privately held global organisation) to graduate and postgraduate students. Indian students between 17 to 30 years old can participate in an article-writing contest and win a one-time prize of ₹50,000.
Eligibility:
|This is open for citizens/legal residents of India between 17 to 30 years old. Participants must be a regular/part-time college student in a recognised institution in India.
Prizes & Rewards:
|₹50,000 (one-time).
Last Date to Apply:
|25-05-2025
Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|QR Code:
Scholarship Name 2:
|IET India Scholarship Award 2025
Description:
|The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering students to showcase their creativity, innovation, and leadership. This scholarship recognizes and nurtures India's future engineering leaders, empowering them to excel.
Eligibility:
|Open to full-time 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-year UG engineering students from AICTE/UGC-approved institutions across all branches. Applicants must have cleared all credit courses in a single attempt with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale). There is no age limit.
Prizes & Rewards:
|Scholarships worth INR 10,00,000
Last Date to Apply:
|31-05-2025
Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|QR Code:
Scholarship Name 3:
|Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), UK 2025
Description:
|Oxford and Cambridge Society of India Scholarship (OCSI), UK 2025 is offered by the Oxford and Cambridge Society of India to Indian students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or research programs at the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge for the 2025-26 academic year.
Eligibility:
|This is open to Indian students below 30 years of age as of 1st September 2025. Applicants must have secured admission in one of the specified full-time courses at the University of Cambridge or Oxford. They must have secured this admission in the university through normal procedures.
Prizes & Rewards:
|Up to ₹4,00,000 (one-time).
Last Date to Apply:
|31-05-2025
Application mode:
|Online applications only
|Short Url:
|QR Code:
