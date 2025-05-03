Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sajad Lone Calls For Temporary Pause On Political Infighting

2025-05-03 05:02:40
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Saturday called for a pause for political infighting among regional parties.

Taking to X, Lone expressed concern over the“political mudslinging”, stating that while parties would have ample opportunities to engage in political discourse, the current situation demands restraint.

“We will have many more moments to fight it out politically. But these are trying circumstances. We have lakhs of students and traders outside Kashmir who are scared. There are war clouds. There are YouTubers who have descended here in Kashmir to create a narrative that fits the typical stereotype of a hostile Kashmiri. In the midst of all this, accusations and counter-accusations by local parties will not help. It is most unwanted and undesirable,” Lone said.

He urged politicians to momentarily pause politicking for at least the coming month.
“Let us face it-there is nobody squeaky clean out here. Time to take a hiatus for at least the coming month. This is not a sermon. Trust me-I too am itching for a fight. But not now,” he added.

Lone said he would refrain from engaging in political mudslinging during these tense moments.

