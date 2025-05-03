MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="1win Welcomes Canelo lvarez As Brand Ambassador Amid His Pursuit to Reclaim Super Middleweight Supremacy" data-link=" Welcomes Canelo lvarez As Brand Ambassador Amid His Pursuit to Reclaim Super Middleweight Supremacy" class="whatsapp" MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 May 2025 - 1win proudly announces its new global partnership with boxing superstar Canelo lvarez. The news comes as lvarez gets ready to face undefeated contender William Scull in a bout for the IBF super middleweight title.Canelo lvarez already holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO belts. A win over Scull would make him reclaim the IBF belt and become the undisputed champion in his division.With this deal, 1win steps into Canelo's corner not just as a sponsor but as a long-term partner. Both sides say the partnership is built on shared values like discipline, performance, and pushing limits in sport.'When we talk about champions, we talk about people like Saul lvarez! A fighter who went from a farm near Guadalajara to the absolute top of world boxing. 60 wins, titles in four weight divisionsand still hungry for more. A legend in and out of the ringand now, the official ambassador of 1win,' said the owner and CEO of 1win in his statement posted on Telegram . 'Not just because he's a legend, but because his mindsetfocus, discipline, driveis exactly what we believe in. The fight on May 3 will mark a new chapter in his journeyand I'm proud that we'll be writing it together.''I am proud to announce my official partnership with 1wina global brand est?ablished for champions. Just like in boxing, success takes focus, strategy, and passionand 1win brings that same winning energy. Get ready for exclusive content, exciting challenges, and big surprises!'lvarez joins 1win's growing roster of global ambassadors, including cricket star David Warner and actor Johnny Sins. Earlier in April 2025, the brand collaborated with MMA icon Conor McGregor, reaffirming its commitment to engaging with the world's top talents across sports and entertainment.Hashtag: #1win

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win has grown into a major player across Asia, Europe, the CIS, Latin America, and Africa. The platform offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences. In 2024, 1win partnered with cricket legend David Warner and actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassadors.

1win