Woman Entrepreneur Allows Strangers To Sleep In The Same Bed For ₹54,000 Calls It A 'Smart Way To Earn Money'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Monique Jeremiah, a 38-year-old entrepreneur from Queensland, earns extra money through a new trend called“hot bedding”. She rents out the other side of her bed to strangers for AUD985 (nearly ₹54,000 at the present rate) a month, according to a 2023 report by the Daily Mirror. The idea is to sleep beside someone without any emotional ties.

Jeremiah believes it's a good way to earn cash if both people understand the rules. Hot bedding suits those who can share space respectfully and without expectations. It's a unique, growing side hustle.

"It's the perfect situation, especially if you are a sapiosexual, like myself, and you prefer companionship over physical intimacy,” the publication quoted her as saying.

| Man earns ₹6 lakh for giving 'emotional support' to wealthy women

“You only sleep in the same bed together, so you definitely want a big bed and lots of space in the room to make it worthwhile," she added.

The founder of Diversity Models turned to“hot bedding” during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic to cope with job loss and loneliness.

During the global health crisis, many had to quickly adapt. Jeremiah turned to hot bedding to stay afloat.

"My life was literally imploding beyond my control. I knew my only option was to innovate and think outside the box, and that's how I decided to do hot bedding,” Jeremiah said.

| Viral video: Bus conductor sexually abuses sleeping girl on camera

Monique's first hot bedding client was someone she already knew, which helped her start strong.

“In a moment's thought, I swallowed my pride, contacted my ex-partner, whom I hadn't spoken to in a year, and said to him, 'Do you want to survive Covid together?' and to my surprise, he said yes," Jeremiah added.

When her education agency and teaching work suffered, she began renting out the other side of her bed for income and company.

According to her, it can work well if both people respect each other's space and agree on clear rules. It's like sharing a room but sleeping in the same bed. Therefore, having enough space is important.

| Higher TDS on rent: This is how you can reclaim it. A step-by-step guide

Jeremiah believes hot bedding is a smart way to earn money and stay connected during tough times. It is especially effective when living costs are high.

Plans to increase rate

In 2023, Jeremiah stated that she planned to increase the hot bedding rate to £127 ( ₹14,272 at the present rate) a week upon her ex's return. She blamed the rising cost of living in Australia for that.

According to the entrepreneur, her room remains a beautiful and comfortable space, comparable in size to a five-star hotel suite.

“I have rented to my previous partner twice now. He will be sleeping with me again soon," she added.

AUD 1 = ₹54.19

£1 = ₹112.39