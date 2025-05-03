Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Committed To Taking Firm, Decisive Action Against Terrorists And Those Who Support Them: PM Modi

Committed To Taking Firm, Decisive Action Against Terrorists And Those Who Support Them: PM Modi


2025-05-03 05:00:39
(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Narendra Modi emphasised India's commitment to decisive action against terrorism and those who support it. He expressed gratitude to Angola for its support in combating cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi wrote,“We are committed to take firm and decisive action against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross-border terrorism,” PM Modi wrote.

MENAFN03052025007365015876ID1109502931

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search