Colombian Peso Weakens Against Dollar, Maintains Range-Bound Trading
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Trading data from May 3, 2025 shows the Colombian peso weakened against the US dollar, with the USD/COP exchange rate trading at 4,252.5. This marks a 0.48% increase (20.48 points) from the previous close of 4,232.02 on Friday, May 2.
The peso continues its consolidation pattern after significant volatility earlier in April. Technical indicators reveal the currency pair trades above its 50-day moving average but remains below the 200-day moving average of 4,276.75, suggesting short-term bullish momentum within a longer-term bearish trend.
Despite Friday's depreciation, the Colombian peso has strengthened against the dollar year-to-date. The USD/COP rate has fallen 5.18% since January, reflecting overall peso strength in 2025 despite recent pressure.
The currency pair reached its highest point of 4,458.58 on April 9 and its lowest level of 4,062.50 on March 18. Oil prices have influenced peso movements throughout 2025, with crude stabilization providing underlying support for the commodity-linked currency.
Colombia's heavy reliance on petroleum exports makes the peso particularly sensitive to energy market fluctuations.
Trading volumes reached moderate levels on Friday with market participants positioning themselves ahead of the weekend. The consolidation pattern suggests traders remain cautious about future directional movements.
Currency forecasters project continued pressure on the peso in the near term. Trading Economics expects the USD/COP to reach 4,283.34 by the end of the current quarter and 4,469.57 within the next twelve months.
Technical analysis identifies clear support at 4,230 and resistance at 4,270. Breaking above resistance could open a path toward the psychologically important 4,300 level. The currency pair's 14-day Relative Strength Index shows neutral momentum.
Colombia's fiscal situation continues to influence currency markets. The projected fiscal deficit exceeding 5% of GDP for 2025 weighs on the peso, while the expected widening current account deficit adds further vulnerability.
Traders will focus on upcoming US economic data and Federal Reserve communications in the coming week. These factors could drive dollar strength and impact the Colombian peso alongside other emerging market currencies. Oil price movements will remain critical for the peso's trajectory.
