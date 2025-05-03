Goa Govt Cancels Public Celebrations Following Tragic Stampede At Shree Devi Lairai Zatra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) As an expression of condolences to the victims and their families affected by the tragic stampede incident at the Shree Devi Lairai temple at Shirgao on Saturday, the Government of Goa has directed that all government-supported festive events and public celebrations scheduled over the next three days be cancelled or postponed.

The General Administration Department issued a notification which read, "In view of the tragic stampede incident that occurred during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Shirgao, and as an expression of condolences to the departed and their families, the Government of Goa hereby directs that all Government-supported festive programmes and public celebrations scheduled over the next three days be cancelled or postponed. All Heads of Departments, Government Corporations and Autonomous Bodies are hereby instructed to ensure strict compliance of this directive."

At least six people were killed and more than 30 injured after a stampede took place during the Lairai Devi Zatra in Shirgao village of Goa. The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

Preliminary reports suggest overcrowding and lack of proper arrangements as possible causes behind the incident.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday visited the hospital to check on the injured persons.

According to the eyewitnesses, the situation escalated after a part of the crowd lost control. Locals and the volunteers at the temple rushed to pull people to safety.

The stampede took place as thousands of devotees thronged the temple to witness and participate in the centuries-old ritual at the temple, where barefoot 'dhonds' walk across a bed of burning embers.

The Lairai yatra, which takes place annually, attracts more than 50,000 devotees to the temple in North Goa.

A key aspect of the centuries-old tradition is the participation of barefoot 'dhonds' who walk across a bed of burning embers, a ritual symbolising deep faith and spiritual endurance.

The stampede occurred when, at one point along the route, due to a downward slope, the crowd began moving rapidly all at once and some people lost their balance and fell.