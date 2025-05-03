Fair Weather Forecast Saturday-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 3 (Petra) - Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Saturday, reaching around their seasonal average and weather will be fair in most areas and warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a slight drop in temperatures is expected on Sunday.In the afternoon, the Kingdom will be affected by a weak state of atmospheric instability. Scattered showers of rain are forecast in the Kingdom's southern areas, including Aqaba, and also some eastern regions, with thunderstorms.On Monday, the JMD referred to an additional drop in mercury and a slight chance of light rain in Jordan's western regions.Also today, mercury in the capital Amman will range hit a a high of 25 degrees Celsius and a low of 12C,while the port city of Aqaba will see a charming 30C during the day, sliding to 19 degrees at night.