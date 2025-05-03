Gov't 'Committed' To Support Press Freedom-Momani

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 2 (Petra) - Minister of Government Communication, Mohammad Momani. expressed the government's "pride in the free and responsible national press."Momani, who is also Government Spokesperson, underlined the journalists' "important" role in promoting the values ??of objectivity, credibility, and dialogue, and instilling a culture of transparency.In a post on social media Saturday, marking World Press Freedom Day, Momani affirmed that the government's continued "commitment" to supporting freedom of the press and media.The government, he stated, is working to foster an environment that guarantees the right of journalists to perform their mission with "complete" transparency and professionalism, within a framework that respects law and protects Jordan's higher interests.Momani indicated that a free and responsible press is a "key" pillar in building informed and cohesive societies, referring to the noble role of the press in spreading the truth, building awareness, and enhancing trust and community engagement.Momani noted role of a free and responsible press is "pivotal" in the process of Jordan's modernization and development.On this occasion, Momani paid tribute to every journalist who adheres to the message of honest and responsible media and continues their efforts in serving the truth and the nation.Concluding his post, Momani wished all members of the Jordanian press a year of success and prosperity, noting that supporting journalism remains a "national priority" to achieve a "better future for Jordan."