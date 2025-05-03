Jordanian Economic Delegation To Visit Spain Next Monday-JEBA

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 3 (Petra) - A Jordanian economic delegation is scheduled to begin a visit to Spain next Monday, aimed to enhance economic cooperation.The step also seeks to expand prospects for joint work among the two countries' private sectors in several strategic sectors.Organized by Jordan Europe Business Association (JEBA), the three-day visit is made, in cooperation with the commerce chambers of Spain and Madrid, with the support of the Spanish Embassy in Amman.The delegation is comprised of a group of representatives of major Jordanian companies operating in vital sectors, mainly tourism, health, renewable energy, environmental and water technologies, food industries, agriculture, and mining.The team, headed by JEBA Chairman Ali Murad, seeks to strengthen Jordanian-Spanish economic cooperation by holding a series of joint business meetings and organizing specialized events at Madrid Chamber of Commerce to build a new network of relations and explore cooperation opportunities in priority areas.According to a JEBA statement issued Saturday, Murad noted the visit represents a "practical" step to enhance the Jordanian economy's "openness" to European markets.Murad stated Spain is an "important" gateway to the European market, adding that cooperation with it at this stage holds "remarkable" potential for the Jordanian private sector, especially amid global trends to a achieve a green economy and innovation in the agricultural and tourism sectors.During the visit, Murad noted the delegation is set to make field trips and meet with Spanish economic and commercial institutions, aimed to exchange expertise and learn about "successful" models in various fields.Murad said JEBA is "keen" to enable Jordanian companies to access new markets and enhance their "competitiveness" in the international market.Last year, Jordanian national exports to Spain amounted to JD38 million, while the value of imports from Spain during the same period stood at JD238 million, according to foreign trade figures issued by the Department of Statistics.