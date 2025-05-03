Poland's National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish all Polish people a joyous Constitution Day.

When the Great Sejm adopted Europe’s first modern Constitution on May 3, 1791, it codified democratic principles also dear to our young American Republic. Those principles, boldly enumerated in the face of external threats, have united and inspired both our nations for centuries.

Today, Poland and the United States stand together as partners in building a safer and more prosperous future for our peoples. Poland has dramatically strengthened our shared security through its commitment to NATO and continues to host thousands of American service members. Our trade relationship continues to flourish, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our energy security cooperation.

Our shared future has never looked brighter. I look forward to another year of standing together to uphold the values we share – freedom, prosperity, security, and democracy.