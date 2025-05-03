Govt Buildings Set Alight In Balochistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Several government buildings have been set alight by gunmen in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

The arson attack happened in Mongochar bazaar on Friday night when unidentified armed men blocked the Quetta-Karachi Highway in the Kalat district.

Dawn quoted sources as saying that a group of gunmen blocked the busy road, intercepted and searched several vehicles, including passenger buses and private cars.

The armed men torched NADRA offices, the Judicial Complex and National Bank of Pakistan in the Mongochar bazaar, the report said, adding the buildings were significant damaged.

After the arsonists fled the scene, security forces launched an operation in the area and traffic resumed on the highway, the newspaper said.

Elsewhere in the troubled province, six people, including a woman and two children, were wounded in firing at a passenger coach in the Khudkocha area of Mastung.

mud