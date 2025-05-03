Digital Common Services Centres Bridging Urban-Rural Divide Through Tech: Centre

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Digital Common Services Centres are bridging the gap between urban and rural areas using technology, said Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), on Saturday.

Speaking at the CSC CSR Conclave 2025 in the national capital Tiwari revealed how CSC is strengthening India's social capital as well as rural empowerment via Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and technology.

The event marked a pivotal moment in India's journey toward inclusive growth and rural empowerment by placing technology at the heart of social transformation.

“CSC represents a radical idea bridging the urban-rural divide through technology,” said Tiwari. His remarks highlighted the central theme of the event leveraging CSR for a sustainable tomorrow through rural empowerment and inclusive growth.

Tiwari also acknowledged the vital role of CSC Academy in advancing CSR initiatives, especially in vocational training and digital empowerment for rural populations, and praised CSC's alignment with national goals, particularly through programs like the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

The Conclave, organized by CSC Academy and the Indian ESG Network, brought together leaders from government, corporate, and development sectors to discuss how CSR can drive environmental sustainability, community development, and transformative change in rural India.

Sanjay Kumar Rakesh, Chairman and Secretary of CSC Academy, said that CSCs are not just digital access points but are catalysts for change, operated by Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who empower their communities.

"CSR is not just a statutory requirement but a strategic driver for inclusive progress," added Rakesh, emphasising the Academy's focus on scalable and measurable CSR programmes aimed at reaching underserved rural populations.

The event also featured a series of expert-led discussions that explored the intersection of CSR, environmental sustainability, and community development. Key topics included education, skilling, digital literacy, financial inclusion, women empowerment, and healthcare.

The experts renewed their commitment to utilise CSR to drive rural transformation, through digital inclusion, skill-based education, and public-private partnerships.