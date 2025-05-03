Trump Plans Record Defence Spending Spike

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump plans to hike America's defence spending in 2026 to a record $1.01 trillion, says the White House.

In his discretionary funding request, released by the White House on Friday, the president proposed to raise the national security budget by 13 percent.

The request builds on Trump's promise to achieve peace through strength by providing the resources to rebuild the US military and re-establish deterrence.

Meanwhile, The Straits Times reported the budget would fund the Golden Dome missile defence project, shipbuilding, nuclear modernisation and border security. Additionally, it includes a 3.8 per cent military pay raise.

In line with Elon Musk's cost-cutting efforts, the administration also plans to cut some spending at the Pentagon.

The overall request includes defence support funding for the Department of Energy, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies.

