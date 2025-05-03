Delhi Launches Mobile Registration Campaign For Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) The Delhi government on Saturday launched a 'Mobile Registration Campaign' under the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana, a major healthcare initiative for senior citizens aged 70 and above in the national Capital.

The scheme, part of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), promises free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per beneficiary.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the campaign from the RK Puram Assembly constituency, where Delhi Cabinet Minister Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa and local MLA Anil Sharma were also present.

The campaign will deploy 70 mobile vans, one in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies, over a period of 70 days to facilitate the registration process for elderly citizens.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Minister Gupta said, "In Delhi, for all the senior citizens aged 70 and above, a special initiative is being launched under the Vaya Vandana Yojana. To facilitate their registration, 70 vehicles will be deployed across 70 Assembly constituencies for 70 days, marking the completion of 70 days of government service."

"These vehicles will be stationed in various parts of the city, including in and around the national Capital and will assist elderly citizens above 70 years in completing their registration and other formalities immediately," she added.

The Ayushman Vaya Vandana Yojana is a health insurance scheme offering cashless treatment. The costs of this scheme will be jointly borne by the Central and Delhi governments.

Each eligible senior citizen will receive Rs 5 lakh coverage under the Ayushman Bharat PMJAY scheme, with an additional Rs 5 lakh coverage provided by the Delhi government, taking the total benefit to Rs 10 lakh.

This scheme is universal for all residents of Delhi aged 70 and above, regardless of their social or economic background. However, the benefits are restricted to those who are native residents of Delhi and possess a valid Aadhaar card.

Currently, around 100 hospitals in Delhi are empanelled under the scheme, enabling beneficiaries to access treatment without worrying about the cost or cash payment.

With the launch of the mobile van initiative, the Delhi government aims to ensure that no senior citizen is left behind due to logistical or technological barriers in availing this comprehensive healthcare support.