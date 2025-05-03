Shooting For Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' Begins

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Shooting for director Nahas Hidhayath's eagerly awaited Malayalam film, 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, began on Saturday.

Dulquer Salmaan announced the commencement of shooting on his social media timelines.

The popular actor, who will be making a return to Malayalam cinema with 'I'm Game', wrote, "At long last we begin shooting of our highly ambitious film,“I'm Game” ! We have assembled a wonderful team of technicians and actors and have been waiting to get started. Wishing the entire team good luck and prayers for a fantastic first schedule!"

It may be recalled that only a day before, the makers of the film had welcomed one of Tamil cinema's top directors Mysskin onboard the project.

Taking to his timelines on social media, director Nahas Hidhayath had said, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the multifaceted, incredibly talented Mysskin Sir to the #ImGame team! Get ready for an exciting game ahead!"

Mysskin was only the second actor to be welcomed aboard the unit. The first actor to be named as part of the unit, after Dulquer Salmaan, was Antony Varghese, who is best known for his performance in the hit film, 'Angamalay Diaries'.

The film's title poster, which was released a few days ago, features two hands, one placed over the other. While one of the hands holds a playing card, the other has a bandage, suggesting an injury.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark his return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film will be by Jimshi Khalid and editing will be by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film are to be designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design will be by Deepak Parameshwaran.