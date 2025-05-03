Here’S How Lisa Ray Does Her Cardio

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray has talked about fitness post-40 and said that she has dropped cardio completely, as after a certain age, it is not recommended.

Lisa took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos of herself working on equipment for a good leg workout. The actress is seen doing leg presses, curls, and lunges and tops it up with a few stretches.

Lisa wrote,“Leg day is challenging with @suhan @transform_tsk but in a good way. I've read that workouts that are overly intense and leave you feeling utterly drained can trigger a stress response in mid-lifers and can end up causing your body to hold onto weight. Moderation. Consistency. And a few laughs.”

She stressed that women over 40 should find a trainer or a discipline they like.

“Ladies 40 plus - it's worth your while finding a trainer who understands women's fitness needs post 40. Or else finding a disciple that you enjoy and works for you. In my case, Pilates, yoga, tennis and the non negotiable is weight training. I travel a lot so it's not easy to be consistent but I show up. For myself. Not for anyone else's validation (sic),” she wrote.

The actress said she doesn't do cardio anymore and hilariously revealed how she gets enough of it.

“And can you believe I have dropped cardio completely? After a certain age, intense cardio is not recommended. I get enough cardio getting off the floor and climbing in and out of the gym equipment anyhow,” she added.

Lisa made her acting debut in 1994 in the film Hanste Khelte. Through her acting career, Ray has demonstrated a penchant for issue-oriented portrayals, most notably in the 2005 Oscar-nominated Canadian film Water and the award-winning South African feature The World Unseen.

It was in 2009, when she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer.