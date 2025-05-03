403
Brazil’S Ibovespa Holds Above Key Support Astechnical Strength Persists
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's benchmark stock index Ibovespa closed slightly higher on Friday, May 2, 2025, according to data from B3, posting a modest 0.05% gain to finish at 135,133.88 points.
The market maintained its positive momentum with a 0.29% weekly advance during this shortened trading week following Thursday's Labor Day holiday.
The Brazilian real strengthened against the US dollar, with the American currency falling 0.38% to R$5.6549. This represents one of the strongest positions for the real this year.
Foreign capital continues flowing into Brazilian assets , attracted by the country's high interest rates and strong commodity exports.
Market sentiment improved significantly after China's Commerce Ministry announced it was "evaluating" US proposals to hold trade talks.
The potential easing of tensions between the world's two largest economies boosted global market sentiment.
Beijing cautioned Washington against "extortion and coercion" while simultaneously signaling openness to dialogue.
US markets rallied on this news alongside a stronger-than-expected employment report. American employers added 177,000 jobs in April, exceeding market expectations while showing some moderation from March.
The S&P 500 surged 1.47%, while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq gained 1.39% and 1.51% respectively.
Tech companies drove gains internationally, with Meta jumping 4.24% and Microsoft rising 2.38%.
Apple bucked the trend with a 3.76% decline after warning about potential tariff impacts on its business.
These movements influenced Brazilian technology stocks and market sentiment broadly.
Brazil's domestic fundamentals remain strong despite political tensions. The Central Bank maintains its Selic rate at 14.25%, the highest since 2016.
This high-yield environment continues attracting international investors seeking alternatives to China and India. Brazil's March trade surplus reached $8.2 billion with exports growing 5.5% year-over-year.
Brazilian equities have outperformed many global peers in 2025, with the Ibovespa gaining 12.08% since January.
Small-cap stocks and the real estate sector have performed particularly well. The index remains below its all-time high of 137,469.27 points reached in August 2024.
Investors now focus on whether Brazil's export-driven growth can withstand global uncertainties.
Political tensions surrounding a fraud scandal at the National Social Security Institute remain a concern. President Lula met with Social Security Minister Carlos Lupi on Friday to address the issue.
The Ibovespa's technical indicators suggest continued bullish momentum with the index trading above key moving averages. Trading volume confirms strong investor participation in this recovery phase.
